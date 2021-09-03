9/11 memorial events in the Valley

(WKBN) – Several events around the Valley are planned in remembrance of 9/11. The list below does not include every event taking place. If you have an event you would like to list use the submission form at the bottom of this page.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

No events have been listed yet



MAHONING COUNTY

BELOIT

A parade will be held beginning at 10 a.m. The parade starts at West Branch High School and will finish in Beloit Village Park. A ceremony will consist of a flag-raising and a special presentation. A free concert will be held by Ricky Lee at 1 p.m.

CANFIELD

Back the Blue Rally at the Canfield Village Green will be held at 1 p.m. Guest speakers will be present along with music and concessions. A memorial motorcycle ride will take place hosted by the Blue Knights. All motorcycles are welcome. Questions can be submitted to backtheblueohio@gmail.com

TRUMBULL COUNTY

WARREN

Medici Museum of Art, 9350 E. Market St.

Events will be held all day beginning at 9:30 a.m. A free concert featuring Ricky Lee begins at 5 p.m.

Various works of art will be on display during the day. Interactive displays are planned using more contemporary video and computer technology. Local schools will also be provided with activities focusing on 9/11. There will be vendors for public programming including art therapy for those suffering from PTSD, art classes, music in the gallery, yoga on the lawn, and other community-centric activities being introduced. For more information and a schedule of events visit medicimuseum.art

MERCER COUNTY

WEST MIDDLESEX

A parade will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Lineup is at 5 p.m.

All fire and EMS are being asked to join the parade. Cally Ray Lucich for more information 724-854-2762