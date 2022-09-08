WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man convicted in the shooting death of a Warren woman was sentenced Thursday.

Richard Stevenson, 82, was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in the death of Selena Jones.

Stevenson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in August in connection to the November 2020 shooting.

The investigation into the shooting began as a reported burglary attempt at a house on Front Street SW in Warren on Thanksgiving Day.

Police say Stevenson was arrested following a lengthy investigation and “cooperation from the community.”