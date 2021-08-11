811 Day reminds homeowners, contractors to ‘Call before you dig’

(WKBN) – Today is 811 Day. It’s a day to remind home owners and contractors that it is the law to call at least three days before you dig.

Within those three days, a service worker will show up to your house.

They will place flags in the are where gas, water, electric and pipe lines are, but it doesn’t take much digging to reach these lines.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission wants to reduce the number of lines that are hit, and when they are hit, they could affect multiple different agencies as well.

“In dangerous situations, homeowners, contractors, the emergency responders, people who have to come to the emergency scenes where something will happen bad when that actual line is hit,” said Denise McCracken, spokesperson for PAPUC.

This could be any type of project including digging for a mailbox.

Line hits happen daily with 3,259 incidents reported to PA One Call during the first half of 2021.