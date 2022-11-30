MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 2,500 people are without power throughout the Valley in the midst of bad weather Wednesday morning.

According to First Energy’s website, almost 1,500 are without power in Mahoning County. Almost 1,000 of those without power are in Campbell. Power is expected to be restored at 1 p.m.

550+ are without power in Trumbull County, with the majority of those outages in Champion and Warren.

Columbiana County also has 750+ without power. The outages are expected to be fixed by 1 p.m.

