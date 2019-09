(WKBN) – An 80-year-old man received his sentence Thursday for the sexual assault of a young girl in Campbell.

Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney gave Gary Summerland a 15-month sentence. He’ll also have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Investigators said Summerland had improper contact with the victim starting when she was 14-years-old and continuing for two years.

He was also accused of showing the girl pornographic material.