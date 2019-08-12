8 rifles, shotguns taken in burglary, Warren police say

There was also $60 taken from the home, according to the report

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers say they received reports for a ransacked home where several firearms were taken.

It happened on the 1500 block of Kale Adams Rd. on Friday.

The homeowner told Warren police he left for work around 6:15 a.m. and returned home at 6:40 p.m. He said when he realized his house was ransacked he immediately called 911.

The man said the screen to a window he left open was missing and that he also found the back door was open.

The man reported eight rifles and shotguns had been taken. He said the firearms were passed down and given to him by family members, so he didn’t know any of the serial numbers.

Police said the man told them the guns were not secured properly.

