GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – An eight-month-old child has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Mahoning County.

According to a press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the three cars collided just before 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of State Route 534 and Middletown Road in Goshen Township.

One car was driving west on Middletown Road when the driver of the car did not yield and hit a truck travelling south on S.R. 534. The car struck the truck and pushed it into the path of a second car travelling north on S.R. 534.

The truck hit the second car in a head on collision.

The baby was in the second vehicle in a child safety seat and received life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second car also received serious injuries.

The other two drivers received minor injuries.

OSHP, Goshen Township Police, Goshen Twp. Fire Department and ODOT all assisted in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.