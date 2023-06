GREENE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — An addiction center right outside of Jamestown is destroyed after it went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, eight departments were needed to fight the fire on Jamestown Road near in Greene Township.

According to the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, no one inside of the business was injured but one firefighter was taken to the hospital.

The cause remains under investigation.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.