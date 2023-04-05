NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Eight men were arrested in a prostitution investigation last month in Mahoning County.

Beaver Township Police and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation on March 31 at Beaver Township area hotels, motels and truck stops.

That investigation led to the arrest of the following suspects:

Hector Bonilla-Torres, 34, of Struthers

Mark Tabachino, 54, of Boardman

Richard Brown, 29, of Boardman

Kaho Usis, 44, East Palestine

Erick Wade, 45, of Girard

Raymond Cary, 56, of Transfer, Pa.

John O’Brien, 33, of Dillonvale, Ohio

Devante Corinaldi, 28, of Youngstown

All eight suspects were charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools. All eight pleaded not guilty to the charges at their arraignments on Tuesday. Pretrial hearings are set for May for all defendants in the case except for Wade for who no further court date was listed in online records.