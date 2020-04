James Pierce, Jr. was arrested on Tuesday

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 76-year-old man is facing a rape charge in Liberty Township.

A police report didn’t give many details but listed the suspect as James Pierce, Jr.

According to the report, the crime was reported Tuesday. Pierce was arrested at his home on Mansell Drive.

Court records indicate that the victim is a child.

He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $250,000 bond.