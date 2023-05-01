LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) — Two local schools are set to receive a grant aimed at increasing the number of high school students enrolled in a dual-credit program, allowing them to get college credit while still in high school.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced that $6.7 million in grant funding has been awarded to 100 school entities to enable more high school students to enroll in dual credit programs across the Commonwealth, giving them more opportunities to prepare for successful careers.

New Castle Area School District and Mohawk Area School District are both set to receive $75,000 — the maximum funding amount per school. For a complete list of schools receiving funding, click here.

Dual credit programs improve student outcomes by enabling students to take college courses and earn credits for both high school and college. They also improve academic achievement, high school graduation rates, college enrollment and college completion rates, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.