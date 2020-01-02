$750,000 investment to assist residents in Ohio cities, including Youngstown and Warren

The aid is being given to public housing authorities in Youngstown, Warren Ravenna and Akron

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan announced on Thursday that more than $750,000 will be invested to help residents in public housing and voucher-assisted housing.

Funded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program, the investment is part of over $79 million provided to housing authorities across the U.S.

“This investment will go to those in our community that need it the most. These funds will help lift up families in need though job training and employment counseling,” said Congressman Tim Ryan. “I am proud to support the hard work of the public housing authorities in my District and will continue to use my position to bring federal funds back to our community.”

Family Self-Sufficiency Program funds public housing agencies to collaborate with social service agencies, community colleges and business to offer people with opportunities for increased income.