WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Little River Band is coming to a Valley venue.

The band will play one show in December at Robins Theatre in downtown Warren.

The event is part of the 100th Anniversary Celebration Series. The Robins Theatre turns 100 on January 9.

The show is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $85. All tickets are reserved seating.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and are available at www.robinstheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office located at 160 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A presale ticket event will happen Thursday, Spte. 8 at 10 a.m. for Friends of Robins Theatre.

The Little River Band hit the charts in the 70s and 80s with hits such as “Reminiscing and “Lady.” They have sold more than 350 million albums, CDs and digital downloads worldwide.