7-year-old LaBrae student donates coats to keep other kids warm

LABRAE, Ohio (WKBN) – A LaBrae student with a passion for helping others is doing her part to keep other kids warm this winter.

Seven-year-old Khloe McIe says she wanted to help when she noticed some of the other students at her school couldn’t go out for recess because they didn’t have coats.

So, she started doing chores for money to buy coats for kids in need.

Last year, she was able to donate 11 coats.

This year, thanks to generous donations, she’s already been able to buy 23 coats and 40 pairs of gloves.

“It just felt nice to donate some stuff to kids that they wanted some coats to warm them up like me, and I just felt so happy,” Khloe said.

She says she’d like to be able to buy additional coats to help more children.

