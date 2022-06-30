ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN)- The Trumbull County Sheriff’s was called after a man was bilked out of $6,000 by phone scammers.

An Orwell man told police that he got a notification that someone had purchased an iPhone with an Amazon account in his name and to call the phone number attached to the notification.

The man called the number, which he believed was the Social Security Office. He was then transferred to a number that he thought was the U.S. Department of Treasury and was told by the person on the phone that he also had charges out of Texas for drugs found in a car rented in his name. He was then told that they needed to suspend his social security number and issue him a new one.

The man was told to take all of his money out of his checking account and deposit it into a Bitcoin machines at a convenience store on Parkman Road in Warren and another at a gas station on South Water Street in Kent. The man deposited $2,900 in one machine and $3,100 in the other, using an email provided to him by the scammers, the report stated.

The man said that he questioned the deposits and received a call from a number showing the Kent Police Department on his caller ID. The person on the line said to deposit the money and that “everything would be OK.”

The case is under investigation.

Four Signs That It’s a Scam (Courtesy: The Federal Trade Commission)

What You Can Do to Avoid a Scam

Block unwanted calls and text messages. Take steps to block unwanted calls and to filter unwanted text messages.

Take steps to block unwanted calls and to filter unwanted text messages. Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect. Legitimate organizations won’t call, email, or text to ask for your personal information, like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers. If you get an email or text message from a company you do business with and you think it’s real, it’s still best not to click on any links. Instead, contact them using a website you know is trustworthy. Or look up their phone number. Don’t call a number they gave you or the number from your caller ID.

Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision. Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is a scammer.

Know how scammers tell you to pay. Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service. And never deposit a check and send money back to someone.

Stop and talk to someone you trust. Before you do anything else, tell someone — a friend, a family member, a neighbor — what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam.

Report Scams to the FTC