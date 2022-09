COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – After two days of fundraising, the Columbiana School District has raised about $6,700 for Winnie Vollnogle.

Winnie is the daughter of former boys soccer coach Chad Vollnogle. She was diagnosed with leukemia back in August.

On Monday, the boys soccer team held a fundraiser and the next day, the girls volleyball team did the same.

The money was raised via a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets and T-shirt sales.