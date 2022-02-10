(WKBN) – The chief operating officer of Akron Children’s Hospital says there are still 66 employees who have not complied with its COVID-19 vaccination policy, as of last Thursday.

A statement from COO Lisa Aurilio states, “This represents less than 1 percent of our workforce, a rate consistent with other free-standing children’s hospitals nationwide implementing similar policies.”

In August of last year, the hospital announced it would require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The deadline was January 11.

Back in January, several Boardman employees protested the mandate. Josh Desalvo, who was a current employee at the time, said he believed the mandate was unethical.

“As a medical establishment, we are supposed to abide by a rule of ethics. I think that what is being done is against that,” he said.

Aurilio stated that employees with no record of vaccination or exemption would be placed on unpaid leave.

“We are hopeful that number will decrease as additional employees have indicated a willingness to comply, and we are willing to work with them. We are sorry to lose employees who have chosen to end their employment rather than comply. A vaccinated workforce is the best protection we can offer our patients, especially those who are most vulnerable, and is the best way to move beyond the pandemic.”