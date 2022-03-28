WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sixties Show, a performance about being in the 1960s, is coming to Robins Theatre in Warren on Friday, November 4.

According to the press release, the show originates from NYC and features former band members of The Who, Bob Dylan, and NBC TV’s Saturday Night Live.

In addition to the concert experience, the show is a full multi-media production that is powerfully dramatized by a combination of special effects, narration, 60s archival audio, newsreel footage and a light show.

Courtesy of Robins Theatre

Tickets range from $29-$49. The tickets go on sale on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

The tickets are available to purchase at the Robins Theatre website or at their box office.