YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown bridge is one of 24 bridges across the state set to receive funding from Gov. Mike Dewine in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

State Rep. Lauren McNally (D-Youngstown) announced Friday that $606,375 will be dedicated to the West Avenue Bridge demolition project. The money comes from Fiscal Year 2025 for the City of Youngstown as part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Municipal Bridge Program.

In total, $28 million is being allocated to the state of Ohio for 24 bridge improvements across the state. A funding limit of $2 million per project is set and bridges must be open to vehicular traffic.