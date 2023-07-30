TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 6,500 customers are facing power outages Sunday morning.

According to FirstEnergy, 6,692 costumers are without power in Trumbull County. This includes over 5,000 customers in Warren.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis says there is an issue with a substation and crews are on scene working to resolve the issue.

Siburkis says the issue should be resolved within the hour.

First News is looking into the outages and will continue to update this developing story.