YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Humane agents are on the scene of a home where between 60-100 cats are being removed.

Agents are on the scene at the 400 block of Breaden Street preparing to remove the cats and three dogs from a condemned home in deplorable condition.

Authorities say they lost track after counting 65 cats inside. Most of them appear to have never been outside. At one point, workers had to stack the cats in their carriers next to the house in the shade while others went to get more carriers.

Humane agents are using cat food to catch them and are having success because the cats are very hungry, they say. As of 3:45 p.m., they retrieved 48 cats.

They say the home is worse than one on the West Side in 2020 where almost 100 cats were found. The stench has spread outside the home.

The house was condemned in 2019 because there was no running water. The water got turned back on but the notice was never taken off the front window.

A spokeswoman for Animal Charity said charges will be filed.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.