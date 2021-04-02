6 taken into custody after police search New Castle home

New Castle detectives searched a New Castle home and reported seizing drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns and over $15,000

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – On Thursday, New Castle detectives searched a New Castle home and reported seizing drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns and over $15,000.

Detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office SIU and CID, New Castle City Narcotics, New Castle City CIRT and Union Township Police Department executed a sealed search warrant on 314 Florence Avenue.

The investigation was led by the Union Township detective assigned to the District Attorney’s SIU. The investigation targeted a narcotics distribution center located in New Castle, according to investigators.

Detectives reported seizing the following during the search: 284.5 grams of uncut, high-grade suspected heroin with a street value in excess of $50,000, 4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2.2 grams of suspected crystal meth, three suspected LSD tablets, 14 Suboxone strips, three digital weigh scales, a 20-gauge shotgun, three cell phones and $15,835 in cash.

Upon entry into the house, members of the New Castle City CIRT took into the custody the target of the operation, Kayla Lutton, and immediately transported her to the Lawrence County Jail for processing.

Additionally, five other individuals were taken into custody due to their presence in the house at the time of the search.

Lutton will be charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charging decisions and/or entry into drug rehabilitation for the five other occupants will be determined later this week.