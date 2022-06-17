YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Another positive piece of economic development news Friday as Youngstown officials learned the state of Ohio had awarded them a $6.9 million Brownfield Remediation Grant to renovate 20 Federal Place — also known as the former Strouss Building.

The plan is to build an atrium from floor to roof and turn the first floor into something resembling Cleveland’s West Side Market.

There will also be apartments, office space, and possibly a rooftop bar.

“Basically what it’ll do is add another official anchor to the center of downtown. So this will be the place, the official market, the jewel of the city, right along with the hotel that says come on downtown. We’ve got things for you to do,” said first ward councilman Julius Oliver.

In total, five projects in Mahoning County were funded including nearly $500,000 for groundwater clean-up at CASTLO Industrial Park and $1.4 million to clean up the former Royal Sebring China factory.

Trumbull County received four grants including $1.1 million to clean up the former Warren Gasification plant and $1.7 million to clean up the GE plant site in Niles.