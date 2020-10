The road will be closed for the next 45 days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Friday, 5th Avenue in Youngstown will be closed for the next 45 days.

It’ll be closed between East Bound Service Road and Arlington Street, which goes right past Stambaugh Stadium.

Crews will be replacing and repairing the pavement.

Detours will be posted.

