$5K in cash, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine seized in Youngstown traffic stops

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several drugs and over $5,000 in cash were taken during two separate traffic stops in the city.

The first stop happened Wednesday at about 4:45 p.m. on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police say Christopher Scott, 30, of Warren, ran a stop sign and officers pulled him over.

According to a police report, officers found suspected loose crack cocaine in the car. They also found crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and $2,011 in cash in the purse of a passenger, which Scott told police was his, the report stated.

Christopher was arrested on several drug possession charges.

The woman with the drugs and cash in her purse was taken into custody at the time of the traffic stop but charges are not listed for her in court records.

Another traffic stop two days later in the 100 block of Osborn Avenue also netted drugs and money.

According to police, officers pulled over Dwayne Howell, 22, of Youngstown, for running a stop sign.

Officers say they found fentanyl in his pocket and Royal Crown bag in the car filled with fentanyl, suboxone strips, and a digital scale.

Howell was charged with drug possession.