5k honors Canfield girl diagnosed with fatal childhood brain tumor

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Canfield family is hosting their second annual virtual 5k for their late daughter.

The event is in memory of 4-year-old Melina Edenfield, who was diagnosed with a fatal childhood brain tumor last year.

Melina lost her fight last June but her family continues to honor her legacy.

The Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation was created in June of 2020 and serves to raise awareness and funding for pediatric brain tumors.

In December, they donated $150,000 to Akron Children’s Hospital for research.

“Anybody that’s lost a child especially, you just don’t want them to be forgotten. So for us, that’s the main thing. We truly believe she can be the miracle for other families. We think she can lead to the cure and that’s really what we’re hoping for,” said Melina’s father Keith Edenfield.

Registration for the virtual 5k ends this Monday. The event will run the entire month of October and participants can pick the time, day and location of their choice.