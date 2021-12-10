GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County business is back on the road to success.

The pandemic hit Anderson Coach & Travel hard, now it’s resuming business with some new opportunities. Cancellations are down and the business has found success transporting sports teams, such as Pitt and West Virginia, even teams flying in to play them who needed a ride from the airport. But another challenge has emerged which Evan Anderson says hasn’t been seen in the company’s 84 years of business.

“This is the first time that we’ve been limited on how many drivers we have as opposed to the 40 buses we have,” Anderson said.

Anderson and his father Doug have taken turns driving buses on weekends. The company prefers a 3 to 2 ratio, 60 drivers to go with its 40 buses. It’s holding a class in January for bus drivers with paid training to teach driving a 50-foot bus and help drivers earn a CDL license, which takes about four to six weeks.

“We’re not going to let you leave here until you feel comfortable with yourself to get on the road, but it is really easier than it looks,” Anderson said.

Anderson likes the open road. It’s the office work that keeps him at the garage. Anderson Coach & Travel is looking for drivers who are on-time, dependable, and good with people because they share so much time together on the bus.

“You get to get paid to go on vacations with people. You might be taking them to Myrtle Beach and you might just be in Myrtle Beach for two or three days, and you’re on the clock while doing that,” Anderson said.

Anderson is offering a $5,000 bonus for drivers, payable in steps to 100 days on the road. The classes start Jan. 11, 2022. For more information visit Anderson Coach and Travel careers.