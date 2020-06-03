57 impacted in Poma Glass closure in Boardman

The plant specializes in residential doors and windows

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman business is closing, impacting 57 workers at the plant.

Poma Glass and Specialty Windows is closing its facility on McClurg Road.

WARN notices were sent out last week.

The facility will officially close July 24.

In the WARN filing, company officials said workers are not represented by a union and bumping rights do not exist.

The Boardman location is one of seven plants operated by AGC Glass North America, which is based in Georgia.

Of the 57 workers impacted, 35 are production workers.

