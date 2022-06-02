SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A McDonald’s franchisee raised $25,000 for an employee who was involved in a tragic accident.

TomTreyCo. McDonald’s, one of the company’s largest franchisees, made the announcement in a press release Thursday.

Stephanie Tubb, who suffered partial amputations to both legs after being hit by a garbage truck in Sharon, was a manager at the local McDonald’s restaurant.

Mahoning Valley McDonald’s Owner Operators also came together in support of the fundraiser. They raised more than $30,000 for the Tubb family.

Stephanie and her husband have three young children.

The organization pledges to continue to come together for Stephanie Tubb.