50-vehicle crash on I-80 in Austintown sends people to hospital with serious injuries

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday morning, around 50 vehicles were involved in a crash along Interstate 80 in Austintown, sending several people to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m.

Many commercial vehicles were involved.

Two people sent to the hospital with serious injuries have been identified as 22-year-old Alexander Penn, of Youngstown, and 62-year-old William Bradford, of Springfield.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking anyone involved in the crash to call 330-533-6866.

Charges could be filed as Highway Patrol continues to investigate.