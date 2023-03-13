YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police collected over 50 casings after two separate shooting calls on South Side streets.

Reports said police received several calls about 12:50 a.m. today for gunfire in the 400 block of Clearmont Avenue. When they arrived, a woman and her son told police they were awakened by the sound of gunfire and bullets flying through their home.

Police found bullet holes in the home and 20 empty .223-caliber shell casings, the kind of ammunition commonly used in AR-15 semiautomatic rifles. Police also found several .45-caliber shell casings, reports said.

Reports said the mother told police the shooting may have had something to do with her son’s recent testimony in a pretrial hearing for a shooting case.

No one was injured.

At about 7:15 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 500 block of Cameron Avenue, where officers found 26 empty .40-caliber shell casings in the street along with 20 empty 9mm shell casings. No one was injured there.

Also Friday, police responded to gunfire about 10 p.m. in the single-digit block of South Osborn Avenue on the West Side and found nine empty .45-caliber shell casings in the street there and bullet holes in a nearby home. No one was injured in that shooting.