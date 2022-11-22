CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We are still over a month away from Christmas but a few neighborhoods in Canfield are preparing.

Mike McAndrew is working with about 50 homes to set up large Christmas light displays. It’s a tradition he’s done for about 15 years.

Every year, kids submit drawings and the winners get their drawings made into displays. Some are connected to the radio with lights that go along with one of three Christmas songs.

“The software reads the song and it’s programmed in to kind of make sense, blink with the music. It’s kind of like watching a concert,” said Mike McAndrew with Canfield Christmas Lights, LLC.

The homes involved are on Fairview Avenue, Indian Lake Boulevard, Holly Street, Hood Drive and Maple Street.

They hope the displays will be fully ready by Christmas Day and go until New Year’s Day.