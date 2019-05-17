$5 million upgrade coming to New Castle Country Club after ownership changes

(WKBN) – The Warren-based Avalon Holdings Company has bought the New Castle Country Club and plans to spend $5 million upgrading it over the next three to four years.

According to Avalon owner Ron Klingle, it will be renamed the Avalon Field Club.

Avalon purchased the country club by taking over its $800,000 in debt.

The plan is to build a new banquet center, two restaurants, a resort-sized swimming pool and a new entrance.

Klingle also wants to reduce membership fees to make it more affordable for the middle class.

Avalon also owns Squaw Creek, Buhl Park Golf Course, Avalon Lakes and the former Boardman Tennis Center.