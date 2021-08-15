5 leagues, hundreds of players, side by side for the first year in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five leagues, more than 40 teams and tons of fun. That’s what’s happening every Sunday in Youngstown as flag football games take place at Volney Roger’s Field.

This is the first year the leagues have all come together to play side by side.

“It’s fun. It’s a little crazy ’cause you have games going everywhere. You have eight-man games going and five-man games going, and when the girls get up and going, it’s — you have different, whatever you wanna watch you can kind of watch it,” said D’Andre Rushton, women’s five-man flag director and co-owner of the co-ed league.

Local teams combined with out of town teams, men, women and co-ed.

“It gets the community together. Women, guys. We’re all playing at the same time,” said Jesse Hardin, league director.

It begins around 9 a.m. and wraps up around 4 p.m.

It’s a way to bring adults together and have something positive to do.

“It’s just a big organization, trying to get people off the streets, stay away from violence. Give them something to do, something positive for the city. Just the love for the game of football really,” said Christian Sallaz, five-man league director.

“As we get out of high school, if we don’t go off to play college ball or, you know, anything like that, you kind of lose the athleticism and you lose having fun, so I think it makes it great to be able to come out and still play a game that you love,” Rushton said.

The leagues will wrap up their summer season August 29 and will get right back to it with the start of the fall season in mid-September. And there’s still room for new players to join.

“There’s always room for you to join in the fall, in any format that you’re looking for,” Rushton said.

They welcome people to come out and watch every Sunday.