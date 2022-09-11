WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Five generations of a family, ranging from a month old to 99, gathered in Warren on Sunday to celebrate Dolores McGarry’s 99th birthday.

Four months of planning brought in family members from California and Arizona.

She said she was shocked and had a deep feeling of gratitude.

Ron McGarry, her oldest son at 80 years old, said it’s so important to show appreciation for your loved ones.

“I wish more people would do it for their elderly parents and support them. Too many of the older people are sitting there by themselves without relatives or people coming in and talking to them,” Ron McGarry said.

Dolores’ secret to a long life? She said the key is a glass of wine and a cinnamon roll every night.