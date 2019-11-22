5 face theft charges in Newton Falls electric scheme, police say

Police say the suspects tampered with meters to steal electric service from the city

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Five people are facing charges, accused of tampering with meters to steal electric service in Newton Falls.

Police said the following suspects are charged with theft:

Malinda Murray, 56

Alexis Brumley, 18

Delores Lane, 70

David Knisley, 45

Paul Pope, 29

Police said the charges come as part of an ongoing investigation into theft of the city’s services.

Police said investigators are checking not only electric meters, but water meters as well.

Those with information are asked to call the police department’s 24-hour tip line at 330-872-5757, press option 2, then press option 2 again.