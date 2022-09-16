DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Four bodies have been recovered after a farmhouse fire in Mercer County.

Sources tell WKBN that crews were working to locate a fifth body on Friday afternoon.

The fire started Thursday night at a farm on District Road in Delaware Township, north of Mercer.

Sources say the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

State police, the fire marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are at the scene.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.