NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators arrested suspects on warrants as part of a sweep in Newton Falls on Friday.
The Newton Falls Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals and Ohio Adult Parole Authority, conducted the sweep in the East River Gardens housing development on Newton Drive.
The following suspects were taken into custody:
- Raymond Grimes: Wanted on a parole violation and a charge of felonious assault
- Harry Sidwell, Jr.: Wanted on attempted assault and possession of controlled substances charges
- Melissa Dean: Wanted on a receiving stolen property charge
- Patricia L. Cales: Wanted on a probation violation and charge of failure to appear in court on a larceny charge
- Kate E. Harkless: Wanted on a probation violation