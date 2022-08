CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- It is the first day of the 176th Canfield Fair.

WKBN is here with some 4-H kids who are preparing for the week. They show anything from animals to art projects.

There are lots of things are already happening Wednesday. You can milk a cow at the cow parlor and check out the Holburn Herb Gardens. We will also check out some antique farming equipment Wednesday morning.

WKBN’s Kyle Alexander interviewed 4H Advisor Sam Colanna and some 4H students about the upcoming week.