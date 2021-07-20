4H gets kids excited about science at the Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crafting with recycled materials – it’s all part of Mahoning County’s 4H outreach with Cloverbud Day Camp at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Kids made eco-friendly slime and biodegradable planters out of newspaper, built bottle rockets and mini robots.

The bottle rockets were made out of recycled two liter pop bottles and the robots were made out of toothbrushes.

“A lot of them are going back to school and they haven’t been in school for a year. So it’s really fun to be able to get them excited, to get them to do science and projects again and it’s really fun to get them excited about 4H and the projects they can take because we don’t want them to think 4H is just the animals at the fair,” OSU extension educator Kristen Eisenhauer said.

After lunch, the kids got to launch their bottle rockets. The newspaper planters will be used to grow pumpkins which should be ready in time for Halloween.