WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A New York man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Wolf Creek Township.

At approximately 7:12 a.m. Friday, Pennsylvania State Police say they conducted a traffic stop that ended in a drug arrest.

Reports say the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate 80 E in Mercer County when they discovered 43 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Officers arrested Chang Zou, 49, of Maspeth, New York, on a charge of possession with intent to sell.