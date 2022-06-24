YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friday kicked off the 40th Women Artists: A Celebration! art show for the YWCA in Youngstown.

The art show highlights and supports female artists in the Valley. This is all part of YWCA’s mission of empowering women and eliminating racism

There are 159 works of art on display from Friday until July 22 at the YWCA building.

The art show will raise funds for the YWCA housing program for women.

“There are a lot of shows for everybody but this is one of a kind where we started it for women’s show because there were not many shows that highlighted the work of just women,” said YWCA Chief Operations Varada Bhide.

The voting for best artwork is welcome to the public and must take place in person through July 20.