SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the season of giving and one local agency in Columbiana County gave a significant donation that will help people of all ages.

The Salem Community Foundation approved giving $40,000 to the United Way of Northern Columbiana County’s annual campaign.

“The needs are so great in this community, even as the economy has rebounded,” said George Hays, executive director of United Way of Northern Columbiana County. “We fund Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Campfire. We do emergency services such as Salvation Army and the Salvation Army county unites – project MKC is one of our agencies.”

The United Way is looking to raise almost $225,000, and it’s about two-thirds of the way there. The group is measuring its progress by filling a thermometer on a sign outside the World War Memorial Building in Salem.

The sign was blown down by the winds over the weekend, but Hays says they will put a new one up next year.

Salem Community Foundation President John Tonti said he works closely with Hays because they do similar work. Hays is on the foundation’s board and they have the same goal – to make a positive difference.

“From young to mature, through all of the things that are benefitted by us and the things we do ourselves, as well as the United way, we work hand in hand pretty good,” Tonti said.

The donation was approved at the foundation’s board meeting in October and will be used next year.

“Although we can write checks, we don’t go in and try to run these situations. We don’t vet them and so forth. George’s group vest them and they have a very good board of directors that goes through that. It makes us feel good we don’t have to worry about anything and yet we can make that contribution out to them,” Tonti said.