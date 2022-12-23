SHENANGO VALLEY, Pa. (WKBN) – 400 meals were given out to the public for members of the Shenango Valley community with 100 of them going to first responders.

Friday’s food giveaway was organized by the Shenango Valley Take Out and the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania.

About 25 volunteers came out and the Primary Health Network volunteered some of their vehicles.

They would pick up the food at the Sharon American Legion Post 299, which cooked the food. All the meals were delivered to different locations for people who have trouble getting out.

“Especially today [Friday] with the snow storm. So we feel it’s very important to support those individuals that are shut in or unable to get out of their homes,” said Cheryl Goldstone of the Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation.

“It’s Christmas time and we always try to give back Thanksgiving and Christmas time in our community and it’s what we do here,” said David Kuerth the commander of Sharon American Legion post 299.

All the food that was served was donated.