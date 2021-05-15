4-year-old with leukemia gets big surprise from Campbell officials

Philip Igo is four years old and suffers from leukemia, but some in the community wanted to send him love and encouragement

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A boy in Campbell got a surprise Saturday from some thoughtful first responders.

So, Campbell officials put out a call, and around 15 different departments showed up.

The officers and firefighters — and other officials — drove by Philip’s house with flashing lights.

They surprised him with gifts from his Amazon wishlist.

They also gave him a real badge.

“It’s a little bit heartbreaking to see any child not well, and you know, this is what it’s all about, coming together as friends and family to support one another,” said Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips.

Philip’s mom said she had no idea this was happening.

She says they are extremely thankful and appreciative for the love they received from everyone involved.