BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Families all over the Valley are celebrating their mothers on Sunday and Americans for Prosperity took the chance to honor four mothers who are leaders in the area.

“We are honoring mothers, particularly women that have really made an impact, that have shown selfless acts of compassion and care,” said Derrick Anderson with AFP.

Americans for Prosperity highlighted leaders in four different areas: economics, health, education and criminal justice. One of the women receiving an award is Stephanie Gilchrist.

Stephanie has worked for the Youngstown business incubator for seven years. She works hard to help Youngstown’s economic development.

“Let me tell you, it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve our community, we are all about economic development and empowerment for this community,” she said.

Americans for Prosperity said this recognition of strong female leaders is important.

“A lot of times our mothers are our unsung heroes — sheroes, so we are just putting light on what they do behind the scenes. They don’t get enough credit,” Anderson said.

Nominee Tammy Galbreath works for Ohio Living Hospice. She spends her time working to reform healthcare in the community.

She said receiving this award is a privilege.

“It’s an honor, to be in front of so many amazing moms throughout the community,” Galbreath said.

The women we spoke to today feel confident that their continuous hard work will help improve Youngstown.

“I am confident and believe that with women that are being honored today and with us being at the helm of things that will definitely change and we will become that economic stronghold,” Gilchrist said.

Two other women were also recognized for their excellence. Judge Renee DiSalvo was nominated for her work in Youngstown Municipal Court and Tiffany Patterson for her work as the president of the youngstown school board.