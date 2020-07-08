4 libraries in Mahoning County system set to open Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four libraries in the Mahoning County system are set to open Monday for limited in-person services.

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County announced Wednesday that Newport, Sebring, Springfield and Brownlee Woods will open for in-person patrons on Monday, July 13.

“We are so pleased to be able to welcome patrons into our buildings,” said Executive Director Aimee Fifarek. “We have moved slowly and cautiously with planning due to the difficulties of the COVID-19 environment. Our primary goal, along with providing service, is to ensure the safety of our patrons and our staff. We know the community has been eager to get back into our libraries, especially for access to computers and copy services.”

Newport, Sebring, and Springfield will offer computer and Internet access, printing, copying, scanning, and faxing. The Brownlee Woods branch library will offer by-appointment Career and Job Center and Business Support services and will have a librarian available by appointment to help people search for jobs, use job resources, and much more. The Brownlee Woods Library will also have 4 public access computers for general use.

Hours and capacity are limited and will be:

Newport – Mon., Tues., Wed., Thurs., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (capacity 25)

Sebring – Tues. and Thurs., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (capacity 14)

Springfield – Mon. and Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (capacity 13)

Brownlee Woods – (some services by appointment only) Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (capacity 14)

Fifarek said more locations will be opening in the coming weeks.

The library is reserving the first open hour at each locations for seniors over 65 and vulnerable patrons.

Children under 7 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 18.