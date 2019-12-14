4 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Canfield Township

Two pick-up trucks and an SUV collided Saturday afternoon in the area of S. Palmyra Road and Route 62

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Canfield Township.

According to a Sheriff’s deputy at the scene, one of the pick-up trucks was stopped to make a left-hand turn onto S. Palmyra. The other truck was heading eastbound and clipped the back of it, pushing it into the path of an SUV, the deputy said.

The crash is under investigation.