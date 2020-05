The accident happened at the intersection of State Route 88 and Old State Road

PARKMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were hurt Thursday in a crash in Geauga County.

The accident happened at the intersection of State Route 88 and Old State Road.

According to the Parkman Township Fire Department, four people had to be extracted from one of the vehicles and were taken to a local hospital.

The area was closed for about two hours as crews worked to clean up the accident.

Fire departments from Middlefield and Farmington assisted.