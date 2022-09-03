CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — 4-H kids presented their rabbits at the Canfield Fair on Saturday.

They also shared their knowledge on the rabbits breed.

Judges inspect the rabbits bodies, fur and bone structure. They also examine their claws, eyes and teeth.

To get the rabbits ready for show time, the 4-H contestants keep them well-groomed and practice posing them.

Paige McWilliams said showing her mini lop Gracie is rewarding for both of them.

“I’ll feel proud of my rabbit and I’ll congratulate it and I feel like it loves that attention, because she’ll be super friendly and she’ll snuggle up by my neck. So I think that’s one of my favorite parts.

McWilliams said she keeps Gracie happy by feeding her carrots and giving her lots of attention.